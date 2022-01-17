Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

GWW opened at $504.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

