Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

