Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

OEZVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS OEZVY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

