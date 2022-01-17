Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

