Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $995,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after buying an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $198.45 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.