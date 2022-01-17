Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

