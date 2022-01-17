Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $103.38 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.