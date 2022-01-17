Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,655 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $20,520,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.