ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

VIACA stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.