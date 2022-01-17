VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,003 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

