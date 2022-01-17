Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. 1,465,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.