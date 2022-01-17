Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

TCBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.