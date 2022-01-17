Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,533 OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS opened at $53.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

