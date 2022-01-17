Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

NYSE:SIX opened at $40.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

