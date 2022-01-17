Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 565,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 251,363 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 209,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

