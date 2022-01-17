Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $77.75 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

