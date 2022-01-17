Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

