Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 843 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 86.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 191,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 598.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

