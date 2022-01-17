VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,337,000.

