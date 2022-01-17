Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $36.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vimeo stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,434,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.47% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

