Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 234.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

VMUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 193 ($2.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,140. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97). The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

