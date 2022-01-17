Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,470 ($19.95) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.34) to GBX 1,260 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.23) to GBX 1,560 ($21.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.61).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,107.50 ($15.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 831 ($11.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

