Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Cut by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,960. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.94.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

