Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €160.64 ($182.54).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €152.30 ($173.07) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €144.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

