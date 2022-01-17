Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after buying an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Weibo by 1,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Weibo by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.
WB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.
Weibo Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
