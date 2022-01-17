Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after buying an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Weibo by 1,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Weibo by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

