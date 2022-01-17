Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEICY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

WEICY opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

