Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trinity Industries by 46.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Trinity Industries by 452.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

