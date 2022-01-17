Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

