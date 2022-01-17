Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 42,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $64.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

