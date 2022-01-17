Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 575 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $225.96 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.03. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

