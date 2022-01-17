Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 8.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $405.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.69.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

