WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $143.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. WesBanco reported sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $593.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.71 million to $596.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $565.39 million, with estimates ranging from $554.04 million to $576.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 5,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

