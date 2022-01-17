Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of WDO opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.73. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$13.52.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

