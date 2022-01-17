West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $242,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $379.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

