Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 161.5% in December

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $2,019,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

