Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stake Lifted by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

