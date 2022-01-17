WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock expects earnings per share in the range of 56 to 67 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a meager year-over-year growth of 1%. The company’s results are expected to benefit from solid demand for corrugated packaging, containerboard, food and beverage consumer packaging as well as industrial packaging. However, it will be offset by higher recycled fiber, energy, virgin fiber, chemicals and transportation costs. Continued labor shortage and supply chain challenges are also likely impact the company’s production and its ability to meet the strong demand. These headwinds are expected to continue through fiscal 2022. Higher planned maintenance outage will also hurt the company’s results in fiscal 2022. Investment in strategic capital projects, acquisitions will also aid growth.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in WestRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WestRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

