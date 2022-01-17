William Blair Comments on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBCP. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BBCP opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $478.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

