William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,239,247 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 54.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hanger worth $77,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 65.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 113.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

HNGR opened at $18.83 on Monday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.