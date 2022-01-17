William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,856,780 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.06% of Leslie’s worth $158,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 978,277 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

