William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 491,168 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $128,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,980.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,418. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

