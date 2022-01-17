William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $113,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $146.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

