William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,856,780 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.06% of Leslie’s worth $158,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.07 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

