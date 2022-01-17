William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 208,317 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,317 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $269.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

