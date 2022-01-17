William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $58.70 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.85% of Oxford Industries worth $58,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

