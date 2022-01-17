William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $87.19 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600,222 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Generac worth $87,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.55.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $306.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

