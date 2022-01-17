William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $96.32 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $502.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

