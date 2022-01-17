William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600,222 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Generac worth $87,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 61.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Generac by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $306.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.55.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.