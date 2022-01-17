William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 10,010 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Workday worth $67,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 65.8% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.31 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

