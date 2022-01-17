Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Shares of WSM opened at $147.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

